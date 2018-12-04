Night Checks in Sofia for the Incineration of Hazardous Waste did not Detect Offenders

Last night, the Metropolitan Municipality and the police undertook inspections of unregulated incineration of hazardous waste that polluted the air, reports Mediapool.

The inspection was in the Fakulteta neighborhood and in the former Vietnamese hostels. Secondary raw materials, car dealerships and construction sites were also checked, Sofia Municipality reported.

The check was carried out with a thermal camera, which indicates whether it is burning unregulated waste in closed spaces.

Violators have not been found.

The work of the examiners was hampered by the dense fog over Sofia.

The check will continue today.

The penalty for violators who burn unlawful materials starts at 300 leva.

The air in Sofia is dangerously dirty since Monday. Pollution of fine particles in places was five times above the admissible norms.

This is the reason why the municipality will issue a green ticket for public transport on Tuesday. It allows to travel all day with a price of 1 leva.