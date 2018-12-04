Another Day of Significant Air Pollution in Major Bulgarian Cities
Higher levels of air pollution have again been registered in the major cities in Bulgaria, according to the Air Quality Index. This morning’s data shows that the particulate matter (PM10) concentration in the large cities is above the limit, reports Focus News Agency.
The dirtiest air is in Sofia, nearly 4 times above the average daily standard of 50 μg per cu m. The highest levels were registered in Nadezhda and Pavlovo districts. The other cities are Gorna Oryahovitsa, Shumen, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, and to a lesser degree Vidin, Vratsa, Pernik, Lovech, Ruse, Varna, Burgas, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan.
