Where to Go in January and February

Lanzarote: Promised to get more active in the New Year? Kick things off with an adrenaline-fuelled trip to Lanzarote. Let’s face it, with temperatures hovering around the 18C temperature mark, an active break in Lanzarote will do a lot more to entice you off the sofa than the prospect of a frosty morning run at home. Hike the famous Fire Mountains of Timanfaya National Park, explore volcanic landscapes, all while getting a much needed fix of vitamin D. For more tips on Lanzarote’s outdoor fitness scene, read More than Sun: Active Lanzarote.