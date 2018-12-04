Kosovo Forced to Impose Tax on Serbia’s Goods

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 4, 2018, Tuesday // 09:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Kosovo Forced to Impose Tax on Serbia’s Goods pixabay.com

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj told European Union Commissioner Johannes Hahn that Kosovo was left no choice but to impose 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gazeta Express reports.

Haradinaj and EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, who on Monday arrived in Kosovo after a visit to Belgrade, in addition to customs tariffs on Serbia’s goods discussed also Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and EU integration process. The Prime Minister told Commissioner Hahn that Kosovo was forced to introduce the tax, after continuous obstructions that Serbia has made and is making against Kosovo, according to a statement issued by Haradinaj press service.

He also told Hahn that Kosovo Government remains committed to EU integration path, implementation of Stabilization-Association Agreement (SAA) and economic development. During the meeting Haradinaj said that Kosovo has fulfilled all the required criteria and he expects the EU wave visas for Kosovo citizens. 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Johannes Hahn, Serbia, kosovo, taxes, imports, exports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria