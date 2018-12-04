The Daily Express: END OF MACRON: Will Protests Topple Macron in France as French Fuel RUNS DRY?

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing the biggest challenge to his presidency since taking office as violent protests rocked Paris over the weekend and the gulf between the government and public widened. So will the protests topple him?, The Daily Express asks.



The so-called “yellow vest” revolt caught President Emmanuel Macron by surprise when it erupted first on November 17. Protesting against Mr Macron’s economic reforms, the yellow vests torched cars, looted boutiques and smashed up private homes and cafes in some of Paris’s most affluent neighbourhoods. The impromptu rebellion began as an uprising against fuel prices but has morphed into a broader outpouring of public anger over living costs.



The 40-year-old president is now battling for his premiership as his popularity takes a massive plunge over his reforms, which are seen by many as favouring the wealthy.



The widespread riots overran police and hit the French economy - hotel reservations are down, retailers are suffering, unsettling investors, and Total said some of its filling stations were running dry.