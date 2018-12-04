Cloudy Skies and Fog, Highs Between -3° and 9°C

Considerable medium to high cloudiness is forecast over the country today, with fog or low cloud in the lowlands and valleys, in the Danube Plain throughout the day.

It will be quiet. Maximum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, in the Danube Plain between minus 3 and zero degrees, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.



Code yellow alerts for fog and in some places low temperatures are in place for 10 regions of the country: Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Silistra.