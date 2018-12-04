Cloudy Skies and Fog, Highs Between -3° and 9°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 4, 2018, Tuesday // 09:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Fog, Highs Between -3° and 9°C pixabay.com

Considerable medium to high cloudiness is forecast over the country today, with fog or low cloud in the lowlands and valleys, in the Danube Plain throughout the day.

It will be quiet. Maximum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, in the Danube Plain between minus 3 and zero degrees, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.


Code yellow alerts for fog and in some places low temperatures are in place for 10 regions of the country: Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Silistra.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, cold, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria