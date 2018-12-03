Price of Public Transport Ticket in Sofia will be Slightly Decreased due to the Dirty Air
On 4th of December the ticket for all public transport lines will cost 1 leva, due to the high levels of fine particulate matter in the air in Sofia. The measure "green ticket" is introduced by the municipality, after the levels of the main pollutant in Sofia reached 7 times the norm according to the official data. High values of fine particles were found in 16 other cities in Bulgaria.
The "Green Ticket" can be bought from the points of the City Mobility Center, the Underground Railways, the Vehicle Drivers and the mobile application http://sofia.mpas.bg, the press center of the Sofia Municipality writes. It can travel all day long in all public transport.
As an additional measure, the municipality allowed the parking in the right-side lane of Alexander Malinov boulevards at "T. Balan" metro station and "Business park Sofia", "Bulgaria" Blvd between "Todor Kableshkov" and "Gotse Delchev" Druzhba Metro Station on Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd and Krastyo Pastuhov Boulevard, Botevgradsko Shosse Blvd. at the tram stop №22, on "Tsaritsa Yoana" Blvd. at Lyulin Metro Station, on Pancho Blvd. Vladigerov "at the metro station" Slivnitsa "and" West Park ".
