Nigeria's President has Denied Claims that he Died and was Replaced by a Clone

Bulgaria: Nigeria's President has Denied Claims that he Died and was Replaced by a Clone

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has denied claims that he died and was replaced by a clone, calling the speculation "ignorant rumors.", reports CNN

Buhari tweeted on Sunday that he addressed the reports while at a meeting in Poland.
"One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I've been cloned or not," Buhari said. "The ignorant rumors are not surprising -- when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead."
