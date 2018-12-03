Nigeria's President has Denied Claims that he Died and was Replaced by a Clone
World | December 3, 2018, Monday // 17:42| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has denied claims that he died and was replaced by a clone, calling the speculation "ignorant rumors.", reports CNN.
Buhari tweeted on Sunday that he addressed the reports while at a meeting in Poland.
"One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I've been cloned or not," Buhari said. "The ignorant rumors are not surprising -- when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead."
- » EU Countries Mass BOYCOTT of UN Meeting Making MIGRATION a HUMAN RIGHT
- » EU Calls an End to Geoblocking For Online Shoppers
- » Oldest-known Ancestor of Modern Primates may have Come from North America, not Asia
- » Ukraine Bans Entry to Russian Adult Men: Border Service Chief
- » Ukraine Attempts Anti-Putin Protest at G20
- » Meet Knickers, the Giant Cow that’s an International Sensation (Video)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)