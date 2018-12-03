Bulgarian Economic Growth Boosts iGaming Market

Business | December 3, 2018, Monday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economic Growth Boosts iGaming Market

Bulgaria's online gaming industry saw its tax contribution grow over the first nine months of 2018, according to figures released to iGamingBusiness.com.

The Bulgarian Trade Association of Manufacturers and Operators in the Gaming Industry's (BTAMOI) annual report shows that the online sector paid BGN111.6m (€57m/$64m) in taxes over the first nine months of 2018, up 17% year-on-year.

BTAMOI said 26% of that total related to licence fees, with the remainder from the 20% tax on GGR, meaning Bulgaria’s 13 regulated sites – including operators such as bet365 and GVC's bwin - took in total handle of BGN413.5 during the period.

Online gaming makes up approximately 10% of Bulgaria’s total gambling market according to the association’s figures, with the remainder generated by land-based operators.

Total gambling tax contribution for the period to the end of September was at BGN174.4m, a 20% year-on-year increase, which came despite concerns over reduced tourism from Turkey affecting casino performance.

BTAMOI believes the upward trajectory of Bulgaria’s gambling sector is due to factors such as new technology being more widely available throughout the country, as well as economic growth.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria