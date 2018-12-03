Canadian Velocity Begins Drilling at Rozino Project, Bulgaria

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has initiated additional diamond drilling at the Rozino gold project (“Rozino”), located in Bulgaria. Mineralization at Rozino is open for expansion and the drilling is aimed at increasing mineral resources outlined in the Rozino Preliminary Economic Assessment (September 2018), reports Global News Wire.

The Company intends to complete approximately 12 to 14 drill holes before the end of December. The first drill holes will test for depth extensions of mineralization intersected in recent trench sampling (previous news release, November 20, 2018). The remainder of the drill program is planned but will be subject to change as the Company is waiting for results from additional trenching and a new soil sampling grid. First drill results are expected in late December or early January.

