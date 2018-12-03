Canadian Velocity Begins Drilling at Rozino Project, Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | December 3, 2018, Monday // 17:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Canadian Velocity Begins Drilling at Rozino Project, Bulgaria

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has initiated additional diamond drilling at the Rozino gold project (“Rozino”), located in Bulgaria.  Mineralization at Rozino is open for expansion and the drilling is aimed at increasing mineral resources outlined in the Rozino Preliminary Economic Assessment (September 2018), reports Global News Wire. 

The Company intends to complete approximately 12 to 14 drill holes before the end of December.  The first drill holes will test for depth extensions of mineralization intersected in recent trench sampling (previous news release, November 20, 2018).  The remainder of the drill program is planned but will be subject to change as the Company is waiting for results from additional trenching and a new soil sampling grid.  First drill results are expected in late December or early January. 

Continue reading here

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria