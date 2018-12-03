37-year-old Woman Died after Falling from an Apartment Block in Blagoevgrad

A 37-year-old woman was found dead this morning in front of an apartment block in the district Elenovo in Blagoevgrad.

The report of the incident was received at 7.30, the area was cleared by the police.

It is most likely a suicide, the woman fell from the 6-7th floor of the bl. 105.

