The intensity level of the epidemic process of influenza and acute respiratory diseases in Bulgaria continues to increase gradually.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health in connection with the season's introduction of influenza. A total of 381,400 individuals from all age groups reported 4,512 cases of acute respiratory disease. 4 071 cases were in the previous week.

The expectations of the health authorities are that the peak of influenza will occur in January and early February.

The infection is by air-droplet route - by sneezing and coughing, but the viruses are persistent in the external environment and can survive for several hours on surfaces and dusty environments.

Frequent hand washing and good ventilation reduce the possibility of contamination from surrounding objects and surfaces. The most common complications of influenza are acute viral bronchopneumonia, difficult to diagnose and treat, as well as sinusitis, otitis, myocarditis, etc.

The most vulnerable to the development of complications are small children and adults with chronic diseases. The use of antibiotics for viral disease, uncomplicated with a bacterial infection, is superfluous and does not help the body. An antibiotic can be taken only by the doctor's discretion, observing the type, dose, and duration of the prescribed preparation.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm, the activity of seasonal influenza virus in the European Region is currently low.

Typical for this season of influenza, morbidity and mortality rates are low.