Summer and Winter Time Change will Last at Least Until 2021

The decision to cancel the change of time in the EU is unlikely to take place before 2021, Austrian Transport Minister Norbert Hofer said, quoted by DPA.

The start date, two years later than the one proposed by the European Commission in September, will give more time to member states to prepare, said Hofer, whose country currently holds the EU presidency.

The accelerated timetable foreseen by the European Commission was questioned in October, as some Member States warned that they would not be able to take the necessary measures to adapt in sectors such as air transport.

If we insist on making the change right away, this will undermine the Commission's proposal, Hofer said before the start of the EU Transport Ministers meeting.

We will not be able to stop the practice of changing the time, at all, "he said.

The Commission has proposed that Member States give up the switch from winter to summer time after an online poll across the EU, according to which 84 percent of those support the idea.

For such a change, however, Member States and the European Parliament will have to approve a final reform. Thereafter, Member States will decide for themselves whether to stay in summer time or to keep standard time throughout the year.