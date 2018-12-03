Juncker Visit to French Parliament Canceled Following Riots
An address to the French National Assembly on Tuesday by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was canceled to “give priority” to a hearing on the “Yellow Jacket” protests that have swept across France in recent weeks, writes Politico.
On Saturday, thousands of rioters clashed with police in Paris, burning cars, looting shops and tearing down street furniture. Demonstrators even spray painted the Arc de Triomphe — a national war memorial and the resting place of the tomb of the unknown soldier. Riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters. According to the Associated Press, 133 people were injured in the violence and 112 vehicles set on fire.
A statement issued by the parliament Monday said Juncker’s visit would be postponed until “a later date” because a formal session of questions to the government about the riots had been put on the agenda.
