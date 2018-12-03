Innovation Promotion Programme Will be Open to All Schools, Says Education Minister

The Ministry of Education and Science will propose a national innovation promotion programme that will be open to all schools, Minister Krasimir Valchev said to reporters at the first National Innovation Forum, Focus News Agency reports.

With a budget of at least BGN 1.5 million, the programme will encourage the establishment of partner networks and innovation exchange between schools.

“A primary objective of education policy should be developing a culture of beneficial innovation in all schools, not just those that have applied with an innovation project […] The innovative schools are 290 out of 2400, about 13%,” Valchev said. He further explained that innovation in schools was mostly related to teaching methods, the motivation of students, improvements to the learning environment and the introduction of information technology. The programme is expected to start early next year.