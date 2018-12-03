Sunny Weather over most of the Country, Clouds and Fog in West Danube Plain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 3, 2018, Monday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather over most of the Country, Clouds and Fog in West Danube Plain

Today it will be sunny over most of the country, in the afternoon with broken high clouds over Western Bulgaria. In the western half of the Danube Plain, it will remain cloudy and foggy with day temperatures still below the zero: minus 4°C to minus 2°C. In the rest of the country, between 4°C and 9°C, meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told Focus News Agency.

Code yellow warning for low temperatures is in place for 6 regions of the country: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria