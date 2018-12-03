Sunny Weather over most of the Country, Clouds and Fog in West Danube Plain
Today it will be sunny over most of the country, in the afternoon with broken high clouds over Western Bulgaria. In the western half of the Danube Plain, it will remain cloudy and foggy with day temperatures still below the zero: minus 4°C to minus 2°C. In the rest of the country, between 4°C and 9°C, meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told Focus News Agency.
Code yellow warning for low temperatures is in place for 6 regions of the country: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse.
