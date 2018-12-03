Large Cities in Bulgaria in the Grip of Dirty Air

Big cities in Bulgaria remain in the grip of the dirty air in the next few days, NOVA said.

Lack of wind and the keeping of cold air low above the ground are the reason why we will breathe poisons. According to the European Commission's "Air Quality Index" this morning, the fine particulate matter (PM10) concentration is above the norm in almost every major city.

The most dangerous air is in Sofia, Pernik, Plovdiv, Rousse, Gorna Oryahovitsa and Shumen, where pollution is 2-5 times above the daily average of 50 μg / m3. We expect wind only on the night of Wednesday, when the smog that has accumulated can be carried away.

Concentration of fine particles in large quantities prevents breathing and can cause airway damage. Particularly sensitive to these pollutants for people with chronic lung diseases.