Which Districts in Sofia have the most Polluted Air?

Forecast of dangerously polluted air in Sofia Municipality.

Exceeding the norm of fine particulate matter is today and tomorrow. According to the site of the municipality, the most dirty is the air over the districts "Druzhba", "Hipodruma" and "Nadezhda".

Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Facebook that today's expected exceedance of the air is double - 100 micrograms at a rate of 50. While independent sources say the pollution is 5 times above the norm.

In her status on Facebook, Fandakova also said that the buffer parking spots will be free of charge today, calls on Sofia citizens to use public transport and warns that Traffic Police will check cars that visibly pollute the air.

Here you can see information about where air pollution is expected to be on the territory of Sofia