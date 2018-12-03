Deputy PM Suggests Changes in the Constitution to Make Primary Education Mandatory in Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev proposes a change in Art. 53 of the Constitution, which stipulates that at least primary education is compulsory. He announced it to bTV. He explain that it is currently for up to 16 years, but the degree is not specified.



If an illiterate man could have done some work decades ago, I think it will not be possible in ten or 20 years. I think at least primary education must be compulsory. It is advisable to have a discussion on the topic. When we have not settled the foundation, how can we talk about science? "He asked rhetorically. He pointed out that an illiterate man, who for this reason can not work, will be a burden on society.



According to him, the time has come for far more radical ideas, because in terms of education Bulgarian laws still share Renaissance values.