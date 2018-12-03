Bulgaria vs England in a Fight for Euro 2020 - here are All Rivals in the Group
Bulgaria will have clashes wtih England, the Czech Republic, Montenegro and Kosovo for the Euro2020. This is the result from the draw in Dublin. Bulgaria was in the third urn. The group's leader is England, and the second is the Czech Republic. After us in the polls were Montenegro and Kosovo.
Group A:
England
Czech Republic
BULGARIA
Montenegro
Kosovo
