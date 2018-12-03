Protestants Controvert Amendments of the Religious Denominations Act in Bulgaria

The meeting in front of the Parliament building was organized by the Christian community of the Protestant believers and churches in Bulgaria, reports BNT. 

In the presence of enhanced police protection protesters raised slogans for freedom of speech. They believe that the amendments of the Religious Denominations Act restrict religious freedoms in this country.

Pastors and speakers took a stand against the planned raising of the threshold number from 300 to 3000 members necessary for a denomination registration. Participants in the rally are also displeased with the ban on the foreign funding of denominations.

 

