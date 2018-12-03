Bulgaria's President Launched the 16th “Bulgarian Christmas” Charity Campaign

In his address at the official opening of the campaign the Head of State pointed out the purpose of this year “Bulgarian Christmas”: to provide up-to-date high-tech equipment and support comprehensive care for such children.

President Rumen Radev – President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“The impact of new medical technologies and methods are constantly improving. Still this is insufficient with some types of illnesses. They require prolonged therapy and social support is needed by children with grave illnesses and discapacities and by their families.”

President Radev outlined the fact that “Bulgarian Christmas” campaign had provided many recreation centres in this country with new devices at a high-tech level which gave our physicians and healthcare practitioners new opportunities to implement advanced forms and methods of treatment. He thanked Bulgarian philanthropists who participated in the fund raising campaign and the physicians who were taking care of ill and discapacitated children.

Last year fund raiser reached Lv. 2 600 000. The money was aimed to benefit children’s life by improving their treatment and active rehabilitation. It has been used to back up the sustenance of 505 suffering children and buy medical equipment for 22 medical centres.