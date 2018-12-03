Dangerously Dirty Air in Sofia Today: Use Public Transport!
After data on the European Commission's air quality index reported extremely high levels of pollution in Sofia, Plovdiv, Russe, Veliko Tarnovo and Shumen on Sunday, the forecast now shows fine particles above the norm for the capital, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The situation is further complicated by the thick fog. Sofia Municipality urges citizens to leave their cars at home, use public transport and avoid heating solid fuels.
