Today is the International Day of People with Disabilities

On December 3rd we mark the International Day of People with Disabilities. Its purpose is to constantly motivate the institutions to take more effective action to ensure that people with disabilities have access to public spaces, education and work.

Globally, about 15% of the world's population or more than 1 billion people have some form of disability. In Bulgaria, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI) data, nearly half a million Bulgarians receive various forms of state assistance and support due to permanent disabilities and reduced working capacity.

Over 10,000 of them are children.

