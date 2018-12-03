"Toplofikatsia Sofia": Currently, There are no Breakdowns to the Heat Transmission Network

There are currently no breakdowns to the heat transfer network in the capital. This is what Elizabeth Pavlova spokeswoman ''Toplofikatsia Sofia'' said in the morning block of the Bulgarian National Television.

As a cause of the frequent accidents in recent days, she explained that it was due to the old network, built in the middle of the last century and the impossibility of completely renewing it.

,,More than half of the heat transmission network in Sofia has not been replaced. Some of the pipes were laid in the 1950s. The investment program for the next year is already under preparation'', she added. 

