The Weather in Sunday Will be Mostly Sunny

Today in the morning hours in the plains will appear low lay clouds or fog, which will remain in the western part of the Danube plain almost all day long. Above the rest of the country it will be mostly sunny.

The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month. The maximal temperatures in Northern Bulgaria will be between minus 3 ° and 2 °, in the south between 3 ° and 8 °, in Sofia - about 3 °. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



At the Black Sea coast the weather will be mostly sunny and almost quiet. Maximaltemperatures - between 0 ° and 4 ° are expected. The sea water temperature is 9-11 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

In the mountains we expect to be mostly sunny. It will blow mild to moderate wind from West to Southwest. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 °.