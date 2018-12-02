Why Bulgaria does not have a Scientific Research Vessel?

The Bulgarian base in Antarctica is an international scientific laboratory. There are also scientists from many different parts of the world, including Colombian scientists this year. Two Portuguese, Turks and a Cypriot scientist , said Hristo Pimpirev, Prof. , Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute and Head of Bulgarian Expeditions on the South Continent on Darik's "The Week".

He pointed out that the main idea - Bulgaria to buy or build a ship for the Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions - but there is no development. "It is a shame that Bulgaria will not have a research ship, such a ship would cost between 40 and 50 million leva," says Prof. Pimpirev.

In his words, almost all other Black Sea countries have scientific research vessels, and this supports so much research.

"Bulgaria, as a naval nation, it must have such a ship because it will help many Bulgarian scientists, and this ship will not only be used for expeditions to Antarctica but will be able to be used in any other scientific programs, Pimpirev.

"This is an investment in the future, because with it our scientists will do research not only in Antarctica and the Black Sea, but also in the world's oceans," argues the chief of the Bulgarian Antarctic mission.

Three of Antarctica's approved scientific projects this year are related to climate change, Prof. Pimpirev said.