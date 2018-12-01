Bulgaria Air Stopped its Flights To and From Odessa

Business » TOURISM | December 1, 2018, Saturday // 17:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Stopped its Flights To and From Odessa

Due to the declared military situation in Ukraine, the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and for the safety of the passengers, the national carrier "Bulgaria Air" stopped its flights between Sofia and Odessa until 16 December 2018 inclusive, according to the carrier's website.

Depending on the normalization, the situation in Ukraine will determine whether scheduled flights after December 16 will be able to be executed.

For up-to-date information and assistance regarding already purchased air tickets you can contact the Customer Service Center at callFB@air.bg and at +359 2 402 0400.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria Air, tourism, travel, Ukraine, flights, tickets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria