Bulgaria Air Stopped its Flights To and From Odessa

Due to the declared military situation in Ukraine, the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and for the safety of the passengers, the national carrier "Bulgaria Air" stopped its flights between Sofia and Odessa until 16 December 2018 inclusive, according to the carrier's website.

Depending on the normalization, the situation in Ukraine will determine whether scheduled flights after December 16 will be able to be executed.

For up-to-date information and assistance regarding already purchased air tickets you can contact the Customer Service Center at callFB@air.bg and at +359 2 402 0400.