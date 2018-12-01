Maya Manolova is Among the Candidates of BSP For Mayor of Sofia

National Ombudsman Maya Manolova is one of the candidates for the next mayor of Sofia. This was announced by the chairman of the Sofia party organization Kaloyan Pargov, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

 

Among the other discussed names are MEPs Elena Yoncheva and Georgi Svilenski. The BSP candidate for mayor of Sofia will be announced after the upcoming elections of the European Parliament in the spring, the results of which will affect the decision on the candidacy.

