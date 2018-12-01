3 Best Champions League finals

Paid publication

Real Madrid won the 2018 Champions League final to register their third consecutive title. They are struggling in the league right now, but they could improve under their newly appointed head-coach Santiago Solari.

Below we have listed three Champions League finals which are considered as one of the best finals in the history of the elite competition.

1- AC Milan v Liverpool (2005)

The 2005 Champions League final saw an incredible contest between Liverpool and AC Milan. Liverpool, who defeated Juventus and Chelsea on their way to the final, came into trouble from the very beginning. Paolo Maldini scored the opening goal for Milan in the first minute of the game. Then Hernan Crespo extended the lead to three goals and made a strong case for Milan's victory.

The end of the first half almost confirmed the victory of Milan. However, Rafael Benitez's side made a massive comeback in the second half. Steven Gerrard's superb header got Liverpool their first. Then 2 minutes later, Vladimir Smicer fired the second goal to reduce Milan's lead to just one goal. The pressure came to Milan after Xabi Alonso equalized in the 60th minute. From then on, both teams tried their best in vain to get a goal and the match went to penalties. Jerzy Dudek's goalkeeping heroics won the penalty battle 3-2 for Liverpool in the end.

2- Manchester United v Bayern Munich (1999)

The first 90 minutes of the 1999 Champions League final looked anything but ordinary and normal. Bayern Munich was in control of the game and looked to be winning the title easily. However, Manchester United changed all that in the stoppage time of the match.

Bayern Munich took the front seat with Mario Basler's goal in the 6th minute of the match while Manchester United failed to come up with anything notable. Nevertheless, the whole tone of the game changed when Teddy Sheringham helped Gigg's shot for United's first goal. United fans could not believe when the Red Devils scored another goal after just two minutes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winning goal after Teddy Sheringham nodded the ball into his path. The disappointment and shock on Bayern players were quite visible at the end of the match.

3- Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (2013)

The two German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich made it to the finals of the 2013 Champions League. Both teams were in their best forms as they headed to Wembley for the final. Bayern defeated Barcelona while Dortmund outclassed Real Madrid in the semi-finals to face each other in the final.

The initial part of the game was dominated by Dortmund as Lewandowski forced some good saves from Manuel Neuer. Bayern recovered soon and counter-attacked well, but the scoreline remained the same by the end of the first half.

Bayern scored their first goal in the 60th minute when Robben's efforts made way for Mandzukic's easy tap-in. Bayern's lead did not last long though as Dante's foul gifted Dortmund a penalty. Gundogan easily scored to revive the hopes of Dortmund, but then Robben came up with a goal in the ending part of the game. This way Bayern won their fifth Champions League title.