New Enriched Transport Map for Citizens and Tourists in Burgas

The rapidly developing sea town of Burgas can now boast a new transport map for its citizens and guests. Created by independent designer Ivan Manolov, in partnership with Burgas Municipality and Burgasbus, it is part of the overall efforts to modernize and improve urban transport in the Black Sea city over the last few years. The map includes a large part of the geographical landmarks of the existing Burgas transport scheme and builds on them with the addition of important and recognizable sites to facilitate the residents and guests of the city. Other changes and improvements have been made to make the information contained on it more effective, as well as more accessible and comprehensible.

"We have created the new information card to show that, through deeper design changes and solutions, it can greatly facilitate the lives of citizens and tourists in a big city. I am glad that the project is already positive and Burgas is approaching modern trends in transport and urban development. I hope that after the introduction of the card, we will have the opportunity to work on improving the schedules and signs at the direction stops and the bus lines passing from there, "says expert Ivan Manolov, who is the founder of the project.

The distance between the Meden Rudnik neighborhood and the center is visually shortened, and the size of the central districts is enlarged so that all lines and stops can be easily tracked. With bright and contrasting colors, emphasis is placed on the importance of the fast bus (B1 and B2), where buses from large districts move to the center of the city. The main transport links (such as airport, car and train stations) are marked with additional information. The stops from which you can catch a bus to the airport are marked with an additional icon and the number of the bus.

As additional elements are added the central pedestrian streets of Bourgas, bicycle rental stations, as well as other useful places such as museums, monuments and large shops. They, as well as less frequently used lines leading from and to the suburbs of the city, are marked with low contrasting colors. Thus, a visual hierarchy has been established in the design of the new transport map of the city, focusing on important lines and elements, while the secondary ones are unobtrusively present.