The Second Pipe of Turkish Stream Will Pass Through Bulgaria
The second pipe of "Turkish Stream" will pass through Bulgaria. Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said during a briefing at the National Assembly.
Gazprom closely monitors the development of the project for the extension of the national gas transmission network in Bulgaria, which is being implemented by Bulgartransgaz in the section from the Bulgarian-Turkish to the Bulgarian-Serbian border. The company is interested in the realization of the project and expects 3 phases of the competition''', according to the official announcement of the Russian corporation, quoted by the TASS agency.
MPs approved a major change in energy strategy by the Ministry of Energy by 2020. New infrastructure is planned to be built within 484 kilometers.
