Bulgarian PM Borisov: A Threat of 40 Million Migrants from Africa Hangs over the EU
A threat from 40 million economic migrants from Africa hangs over the European Union. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov warned, Nova TV reported.
From Morocco, the prime minister also expressed a sharp stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Late in the evening Thursday, Borisov insisted on an urgent solution to the crisis and warned that tensions could escalate seriously and even threaten Bulgaria.
"For us, as neighbors of both countries, and the Black Sea, such a conflict is an exceptional threat, and there may be a terrible conflict in the Black Sea and the region. Believe me, in this region we can repeat the events of the former Yugoslavia There are absolutely all the prerequisites. Let's return the sailors, return the ships, follow the agreements and not allow more trouble, "said Boyko Borisov.
Highlights in the talks of the two delegations are the security and economic development of the relations between Bulgaria and Morocco. It is also expected that an agreement on the social security agreement will be signed.
