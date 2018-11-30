Euro Аrea Аnnual Inflation Down to 2.0%

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in November 2018, down from 2.2% in October 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (9.1%, compared with 10.7% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, compared with 2.2% in October), services (1.3%, compared with 1.5% in October), and non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with October).