Sofia Municipality Provides BGN 100 Million for Repairs of the Water Supply Network

By the end of this year, the Sofia City Council will choose neighborhoods and settlements around Sofia to replace or build plumbing and sewerage, with a total project amount of 500 million leva. To this end, the municipality will apply for BGN 400 mln under the Operational Program "Environment" 2014-2020 and the remaining BGN 100 mln will allocate from its budget, Dnevnik reported.

The project was submitted to the municipal committee on engineering structure and is part of the municipal plan of the year for the construction and rehabilitation of the water transmission network. The implementation deadline is 2025 and the total value of all projects is 2 billion leva. The presented proposal envisages the reconstruction of the two Bistritza and Pancharevo drinking water treatment plants as well as the increase of the capacity of the sewage treatment plant from the Kubratovo waste water treatment plant. The sites are essential for the purification of drinking water in Sofia.

Among the designated neighborhoods of the capital are Gorublyane, Amerikan College, Krastova Vada, Manastirski Livadi, Vitosha Hydro Power Station Simeonovo, Gorna Banya, Suhodol, Simeonovo, Suhodol, Dragalevtsi "," Boyana "," Benkovski ", "Orlandovtsi".

Repairs of the water supply and sewerage network up to 2020 can also be expected in the villages of German, Lozen, Pancharevo, Bistritsa, Kokalyane, Krivina, Kazichene, Chepintsi, Negovan "Svetovrachene, Kubratovo, Abdovitsa, Busmanci, Ivanyane, Voluyak, Dolni Bogrov, Gorni Bogrov, Yana.