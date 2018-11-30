EC: Electric Cars Are Still Too Expensive

Electric vehicles are still too expensive and people love low prices. This was stated by EU Energy Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in presenting the proposals of the European Commission (EC) for the elimination of fossil fuels in EU transport by 2050.

''We are facing a very difficult process, "said Šefčovič. In his words, the EU's goals for a green economy are achievable even with today's technologies, but technologies are still too expensive.

According to him, EU countries are allowed to provide budget support to develop better batteries. Investment funds say they have enough free funds, but they are looking for good projects to put them in, he added.

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias pointed out that EU countries must find a way to win people on their way to clean transportation. He added that about 600 billion euros are needed to secure enough power points in the EU. In his words, the EU will provide some of the funds, but private investment must be attracted.

''We need to discuss how to help people financially buy electric cars, how to invest in charging stations and where re-use batteries will be produced in the EU'', he explained.

He added that Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and Denmark have already announced their intention to end the use of internal combustion engines soon.



We need the cooperation of citizens - to build environmentally friendly homes, to make clean vehicles.

The citizen is at the heart of these efforts, people need to understand what we are striving to get their support. Politicians must respond to people's concerns, but I believe people will be won on our side, the EU Commissioner Arias said.

He added that the EU aims to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in transport by 2050, although such fuels can be used for other purposes. Efforts are needed in projects related to the distribution of electricity, not gas pipelines.