Tax Inspector has been Caught with a 15,000 leva Bribe in Sofia

An employee of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has been detained for a bribe demand of BGN 45,000. This was announced by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Emilia Rusinova at a special briefing on the case, reports Mediapool.

The tax is captured at the moment of receiving the bribe of BGN 15,000 - the first tranche of the requested amount. It had to be received in three equal installments, each month.

Bribery was sought with an argument to draft an audit act of a company for tax law offenses in a much smaller amount than actually established. Tax officials told the company's owner that they had unclaimed earnings of $ 800,000, and the taxpayer suggested that the bribe should write an act for a much smaller amount.

The signal in the prosecutor's office was filed by the racketeering businessman in early November.

The detention of the NRA employee took place in the center of Sofia, Rusinova said.

The City Prosecutor also explained that the NRA detained officer was removed from office because of a crime of a general nature. He was restored to court.

The taxpayer is in detention with a retention measure for 72 hours. The prosecutor's office will be seeking the worst detention pending trial.