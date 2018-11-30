Bulgarian Farmers will Receive over BGN 1 Billion by the End of the Year

The State Agriculture Fund will pay nearly BGN 1 billion by the end of the year. This was announced by the Executive Director of the Fund Jivko Zhivkov during the 8th National Seminar of the National Association of Grain Producers (NAZ), reports Mediapool.

Of these, BGN 735 million are under the direct payments schemes for Campaign 2018, nearly BGN 100 million under the Rural Development Program.