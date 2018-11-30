Nearly 120 People Sought Help in Sofia Hospital Pirogov in Last 24 Hours due to Injuries

Over 720 people have sought help in Pirogov in the last 24 hours, reports Darik.

"Over 720 people have gone through the Pirogov Emergency over the last 24 hours, and those who have sought help in traumatology are nearly 120, of which 15 are left to treat," said Maria Poirazova, spokeswoman for the hospital, quoted by the national radio .

Poirazova added that the most common injuries are in the area of ​​ankles and wrists, as well as the lumbar vertebrae of the spine.

"I want to make it clear that this is a normal situation for the winter season of Pirogov's emergency," she said.

Poirazova advised these days that elderly people should stay at home.