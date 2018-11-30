Bulgarian Environment Ministry Expects Suggestions on Air Quality Programme by December 5
The Ministry of Environment and Water accepts suggestions on the national air quality programme until December 5, then it will be adopted as a government document, Minister Neno Dimov told a public discussion on the draft, a Focus News Agency reporter said.
The programme basically consists of two elements, namely the measures at local and regional level, the minister said. The main factors for particulate matter pollution have been identified in domestic heating, which is directly related to the responsibilities of the local authorities, he noted. The second major source of pollution is automobiles.
- » Climate Change Could Trigger an 'Extinction Domino Effect' that would Annihilate all Life on Earth, Chilling Report Warns
- » Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in 20 Bulgarian Regions
- » Bodrum Underwater as Floods, Hail Sweep the Turkish Resort Town
- » Cloudy Skies over North and East Bulgaria with Light Snow in some Areas
- » Code Yellow Warning for Low Temperatures and Wind in Place for 23 Bulgarian Regions
- » All Bulgarian Roads Passable in Winter Conditions, some 800 Machines Worked at Night