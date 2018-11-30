Bulgarian Environment Ministry Expects Suggestions on Air Quality Programme by December 5

Bulgarian Environment Ministry Expects Suggestions on Air Quality Programme by December 5

The Ministry of Environment and Water accepts suggestions on the national air quality programme until December 5, then it will be adopted as a government document, Minister Neno Dimov told a public discussion on the draft, a Focus News Agency reporter said.

The programme basically consists of two elements, namely the measures at local and regional level, the minister said. The main factors for particulate matter pollution have been identified in domestic heating, which is directly related to the responsibilities of the local authorities, he noted. The second major source of pollution is automobiles.

