Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in 20 Bulgarian Regions
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 30, 2018, Friday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
NIMH
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a code yellow warning for low temperatures for 20 Bulgarian regions.
These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Shumen, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Sofia region, Sofia city and Pernik.
In the coastal regions there is also code yellow for strong wind. The temperatures are expected to remain below the zero.
- » Climate Change Could Trigger an 'Extinction Domino Effect' that would Annihilate all Life on Earth, Chilling Report Warns
- » Bulgarian Environment Ministry Expects Suggestions on Air Quality Programme by December 5
- » Bodrum Underwater as Floods, Hail Sweep the Turkish Resort Town
- » Cloudy Skies over North and East Bulgaria with Light Snow in some Areas
- » Code Yellow Warning for Low Temperatures and Wind in Place for 23 Bulgarian Regions
- » All Bulgarian Roads Passable in Winter Conditions, some 800 Machines Worked at Night
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)