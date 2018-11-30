Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in 20 Bulgarian Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a code yellow warning for low temperatures for 20 Bulgarian regions.

These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Shumen, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Sofia region, Sofia city and Pernik.

In the coastal regions there is also code yellow for strong wind. The temperatures are expected to remain below the zero.