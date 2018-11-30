Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in 20 Bulgarian Regions

November 30, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For Low Temperatures in 20 Bulgarian Regions NIMH

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a code yellow warning for low temperatures for 20 Bulgarian regions.

These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Shumen, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Sofia region, Sofia city and Pernik.

In the coastal regions there is also code yellow for strong wind. The temperatures are expected to remain below the zero.

Tags: code yellow, cold, winter, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
