Bodrum Underwater as Floods, Hail Sweep the Turkish Resort Town

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 30, 2018, Friday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bodrum Underwater as Floods, Hail Sweep the Turkish Resort Town pixabay.com

The Aegean resort town of Bodrum in southwestern Turkey's Muğla province was pounded with hail and heavy rains that swept away cars and left the town underwater on Thursday.

Rainfall began in the morning hours and grew in intensity in mid-afternoon, turning streets into lakes and stranding drivers and pedestrians.

Videos on social media showed rivers of water sweeping over cars as they poured down the streets of the town. Photos showed well-known sites in Bodrum, such the Oasis shopping mall, nearly unrecognizable as locals waded through waist-deep water.

A waterspout formed on the sea between Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos around 2 p.m. and was visible from the Turkish shore for about 15 minutes, causing panic. However, the waterspout headed west and was eventually lost from sight.

Firefighters and emergency response teams from Muğla Metropolitan Municipality and Bodrum Municipality were working to drain water from homes and businesses.

Locals were warned to exercise caution as heavy rainfall continues, reported Daily Sabah. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aegen resort, Bodrum, floods, turkey, rainfall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria