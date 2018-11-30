Argentina Tightens Security in Buenos Aires Ahead of G20 Summit

Much of Argentina's capital will shut down on Thursday as leaders from the world's biggest economies descend on Buenos Aires for the two-day G20 summit, which kicks off today, November 30, reported CNN.

In a decree signed by Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, the government declared Friday a national holiday, and encouraged anyone not involved in the G20 to get out of the city for a long weekend.





"Our recommendation is to use the long weekend to get away," security minister Patricia Bullrich said in a television interview, Reuters reported. "Take off after work on Thursday because the city is going to get very challenging. Our security measures will be very strong and the decisions that we will make if there is violence will be immediate."



