Today are the Official Meetings of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Morocco
Today, in the Moroccan capital Rabat is the official meeting of the Bulgarian and Moroccan government delegations in the framework of the official visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
A social security treaty will be signed between the two countries, after which the prime ministers of the two countries will issue official statements to the media.
