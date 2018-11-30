The Christmas Tree in Sofia will Shine its Lights Tonight

Society | November 30, 2018, Friday // 09:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Christmas Tree in Sofia will Shine its Lights Tonight pixabay.com

Today, on November 30, 2018 (Friday) in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture, the lights of the festive Christmas tree of Sofia will be lit. 

Christmas lights on the tree will be turned on at 19:00 local time (EET).

Starting 17:00, a series of concerts and musical performances will take place on a stage put up next to the tree. 

Colorful fireworks will light the sky in the festive evening.


Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NDK, Christmas tree, sofia, lit, tram, fireworks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria