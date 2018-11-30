The Christmas Tree in Sofia will Shine its Lights Tonight
Christmas lights on the tree will be turned on at 19:00 local time (EET).
Colorful fireworks will light the sky in the festive evening.
Today, on November 30, 2018 (Friday) in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture, the lights of the festive Christmas tree of Sofia will be lit.
Starting 17:00, a series of concerts and musical performances will take place on a stage put up next to the tree.
