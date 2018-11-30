US Visas For Bulgarians are not Going to be Dropped in the Short Term

US ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin stated in Veliko Turnovo, that the question of diversification of Bulgaria’s energy sources was very important in the discussions between the US and Bulgaria, and that it reinforces the positions of the EU and its unity.

He added that diversification was essential to Bulgaria’s national and energy security. The US ambassador expressed the hope that the most important step that has to be taken this year is the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector which will deliver gas from Azerbaijan to the Bulgarian market.

With regard to US visas for Bulgarian nationals, ambassador Rubin stated that they are not going to be dropped in the short term, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.