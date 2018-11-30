Ukraine Attempts Anti-Putin Protest at G20
A Ukraine government plan to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit failed Thursday when an Argentine company refused to erect a protest poster outside the meeting, AFP reports.
Kiev planned to mount a giant billboard depicting a bleeding Kerch strait off Crimea where Russia's capture on Sunday of three Ukrainian ships sparked a pre-summit crisis.
But the move was thwarted when an Argentine advertising company refused to erect the poster, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's deputy information minister, told reporters in Buenos Aires.
The prime objective was to win the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors "illegally detained" by Russian forces, she said.
- » Bessarabian Bulgarian Among the Ukrainian Sailors Captured by Russia
- » Military Situation in 10 Border Areas is Already Underway in Ukraine
- » The U.N. Security Council Is Calling an Emergency Meeting Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions
- » Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church Says Not Taking Part in Autocephaly
- » Bulgaria is Launching a Two-year Rehabilitation Program for Wounded Ukrainian Fighters
- » Anti-Kremlin Journalist back from the Dead as Ukraine Admits set-up