Ukraine Attempts Anti-Putin Protest at G20

November 30, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: Ukraine Attempts Anti-Putin Protest at G20 pixabay.com

A Ukraine government plan to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit failed Thursday when an Argentine company refused to erect a protest poster outside the meeting, AFP reports.

Kiev planned to mount a giant billboard depicting a bleeding Kerch strait off Crimea where Russia's capture on Sunday of three Ukrainian ships sparked a pre-summit crisis.

But the move was thwarted when an Argentine advertising company refused to erect the poster, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's deputy information minister, told reporters in Buenos Aires.

The prime objective was to win the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors "illegally detained" by Russian forces, she said.

