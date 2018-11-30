Bulgarian Health Ministry will Create Programme for Hepatitis B and C Prevention and Control
The Ministry of Health has decided to create a national programme for the prevention and control of hepatitis B and C, Deputy Minister of Health Svetlana Yordanova said in connection with the World AIDS Day and the European HIV Testing Week, Focus News Agency reports. The national programme will be prepared by a working group by March 2019 and will be implemented for the period 2019-2023 after public consultations, she explained.
