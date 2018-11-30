Bulgaria will Conduct a Census in 2021

The government has approved the draft of a population and housing census act for 2021, reports BNR.

It is the biggest statistical survey in the country, conducted once in 10 years, and serves as the basis for information regarding the total population and housing in the country. The data collected will be used by central and local authorities, businesses, academia and NGOs, as well as for the needs of European statistics.

The last census took place at the beginning of 2011. According to official data the population of the country is 7,364,570, of them 3,777,999 (51.3 percent) are women and 3,586,571 (48.7 percent) - men, or 1,053 women per 1,000 men.