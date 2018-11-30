Cloudy Skies over North and East Bulgaria with Light Snow in some Areas

Today there will be considerable cloudiness over North and Eastern Bulgaria and continuing, light snowfall in some places, meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

It will be mostly sunny over Southwest Bulgaria and by the end of the day the clouds will decrease in many regions of the rest of the country, too. Light wind will blow from north-northeast, moderate in East Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures in the range of minus 6°C to minus 2°C in the northern regions, zero to 5°C in the southern part of the country and along coastline, in Sofia – about minus 2°C.